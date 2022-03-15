The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

Shares of ACN opened at $307.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.19. Accenture has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

