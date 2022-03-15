The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) has been assigned a €149.00 ($163.74) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

EPA ML traded up €2.85 ($3.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €115.65 ($127.09). 583,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.60.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.