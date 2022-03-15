The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €149.00 ($163.74) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA ML traded up €2.85 ($3.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €115.65 ($127.09). 583,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €137.60.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.