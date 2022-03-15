The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
