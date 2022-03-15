The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 1%

Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 297.60 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.89). Approximately 6,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 27,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.66) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 319.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 302.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

