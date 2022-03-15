The Sandbox Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $418.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00006938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00096280 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00283010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,944,772 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.