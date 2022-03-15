The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 578,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Star Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.
About The Star Entertainment Group
