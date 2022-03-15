The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,590 at Berenberg Bank

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($23.93) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.63).

Shares of VTC stock opened at GBX 1,172.63 ($15.25) on Monday. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,275 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,413.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £542.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

