The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2,226.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 500,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865,876. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.