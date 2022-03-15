The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

