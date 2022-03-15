The Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($32.12) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($25.83).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,854.50 ($24.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,699.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,705.72.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

