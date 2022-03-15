THEKEY Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $24,997.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 77.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

