THETA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

