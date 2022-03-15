Thomas Richard Kassberg Sells 10,281 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,218. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

