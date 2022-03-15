Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $26,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $86.86 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

