THORChain Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $513.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $7.64 or 0.00019496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.