Thorstarter (XRUNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars.

