Throne 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.04 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.06 or 0.06629807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,201.58 or 0.99997436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040848 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.