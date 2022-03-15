Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010180 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00224653 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

