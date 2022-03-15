TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 16,732 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

