TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 90,000 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TI Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

