TI Trust Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $465.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.95 and a 200-day moving average of $497.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

