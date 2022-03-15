TI Trust Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.