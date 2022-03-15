TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Chevron comprises 1.5% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 129,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

