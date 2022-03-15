TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.5% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

