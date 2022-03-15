TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

