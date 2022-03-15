TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

