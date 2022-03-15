TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,978 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.