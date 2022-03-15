TI Trust Inc. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

