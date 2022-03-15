TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.6% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

