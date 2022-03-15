TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.46. 140,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,982. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.