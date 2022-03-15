TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 9,547 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $55.29.

