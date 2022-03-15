TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TLGA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,389. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 381,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.