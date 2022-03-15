Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.
About Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho (TKCOF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.