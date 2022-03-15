Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

