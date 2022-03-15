TomoChain Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $101.98 million and $6.77 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,022,388 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

