Toncoin Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00004785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $3.46 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.