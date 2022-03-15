Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
