Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

