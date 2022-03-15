Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.95. 50,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 87,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.