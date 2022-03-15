Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,220 call options on the company. This is an increase of 882% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 call options.

TNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

TNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. 156,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $143.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

