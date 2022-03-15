Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 28,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average volume of 2,030 call options.

Shares of SM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,844. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

