Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Up 0.4%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 8,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Get Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.