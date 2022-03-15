TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

