Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 61,606 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00.

TZOO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 145,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,553. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of 108.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.