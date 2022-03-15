Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of TACA remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.