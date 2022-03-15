Trias Hits Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.