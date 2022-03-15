Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading 2% Higher

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.64. 845,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13,608% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

