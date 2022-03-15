Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $175,506.80 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

