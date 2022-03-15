Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCOM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 749,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,542. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

