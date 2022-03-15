TripCandy (CANDY) 1-Day Volume Hits $397,937.00

TripCandy (CANDY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $857,302.55 and approximately $397,937.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TripCandy has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00104384 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio . TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

