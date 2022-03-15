Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 233.70 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.49. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.