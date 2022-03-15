trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.01. trivago shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 6,424 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.