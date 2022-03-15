trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $2.01. trivago shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 6,424 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

